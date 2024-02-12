Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Increases By 196.9%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEUGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth $63,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 0.4 %

China Liberal Education stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 59,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,896. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

