Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Expands By 388.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 388.7% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.92. 10,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,058. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $420.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
