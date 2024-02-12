Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Expands By 388.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 388.7% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.92. 10,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,058. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $420.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 115,810 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,289,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

