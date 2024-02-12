Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Expands By 1,214.7%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 1,214.7% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

