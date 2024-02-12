Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Declines By 50.5%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

WILC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

