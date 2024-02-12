Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Rises By 250.0%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of LANDM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.