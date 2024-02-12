Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Grows By 433.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HBANM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.80. 2,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,247. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3563 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.