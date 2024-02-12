Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Increases By 3,780.6%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, an increase of 3,780.6% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Katapult Trading Up 10.1 %

KPLTW opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Katapult has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

