Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Expands By 315.2%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 315.2% from the January 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of SILC stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 million, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.08.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.38%.
Several research firms have issued reports on SILC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silicom from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.
