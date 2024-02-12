Short Interest in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Declines By 65.7%

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TRTL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.73. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,400. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

