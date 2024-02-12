Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Rises By 64.6%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 625,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 32,710 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 216,596 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
