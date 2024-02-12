Short Interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Expands By 498.0%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, an increase of 498.0% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at View

In other View news, major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 95,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $117,468.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,606.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,147 shares of company stock valued at $170,009. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On View

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in View by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in View during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in View by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,664 shares during the last quarter.

View Stock Performance

Shares of VIEW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 45,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,035. View has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($53.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.42) by ($43.64). View had a negative net margin of 331.00% and a negative return on equity of 364.17%. The company had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that View will post -50.94 EPS for the current year.

View Company Profile

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

