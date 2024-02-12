Short Interest in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Rises By 1,203.8%

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 1,203.8% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WANG & LEE GROUP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance

Shares of WLGS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. 134,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,058. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

Featured Stories

