Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Declines By 52.1%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZENV. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zenvia by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the second quarter worth $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zenvia by 75.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZENV stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 47,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.44. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

