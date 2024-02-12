Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLAB. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.29.

SLAB stock opened at $142.46 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $194.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $339,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 86,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

