Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.57.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,007,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 40,545 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,863 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.