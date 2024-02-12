Similarweb (SMWB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Similarweb Price Performance

NYSE SMWB opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,208,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 206,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Similarweb

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.