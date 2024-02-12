Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Shares of SPG opened at $146.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $147.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

