Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $85,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $37,280,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,466. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $202.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

