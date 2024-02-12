SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $305.17 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $305.17 million and $26.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015701 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,544.30 or 0.99588165 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00185260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,821,736.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29393302 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $24,148,052.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

