Skba Capital Management LLC Buys 12,950 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. RTX makes up 2.7% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.2 %

RTX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 760,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,000. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

