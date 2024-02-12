Skba Capital Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for about 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.4 %

TAP stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.06. 494,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.