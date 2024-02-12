Skba Capital Management LLC Buys 80,740 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,740 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY remained flat at $33.28 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

