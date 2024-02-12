Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,240 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ KHC remained flat at $35.97 on Monday. 2,352,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,493. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

