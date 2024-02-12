Skba Capital Management LLC Has $14.47 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.7% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.83. 4,956,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,764,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

