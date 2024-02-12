Skba Capital Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,322,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

