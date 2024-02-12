Skba Capital Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,203,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $67.91. 502,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

