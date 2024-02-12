Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 25,800 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. American International Group makes up 2.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 510,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,324. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.