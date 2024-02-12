Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.70.
SDHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SDHC
Insider Transactions at Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $28.16.
About Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Douglas Homes
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.