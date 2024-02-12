Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

SDHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SDHC

Insider Transactions at Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.