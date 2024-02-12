SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, an increase of 308.5% from the January 15th total of 107,200 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,499. SMX has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227,861 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.