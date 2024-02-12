Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Up 7%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 12,044,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 34,115,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.
Snap Stock Up 7.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 877.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $104,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
