Sonen Capital LLC Acquires 716 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 75.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.75. The company had a trading volume of 161,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,438. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

