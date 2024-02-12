Sonen Capital LLC Grows Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Nutanix comprises 1.2% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 684,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -73.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.