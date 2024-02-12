Sonen Capital LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zebra Technologies Stock Performance
ZBRA stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.37. The stock had a trading volume of 95,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $340.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
