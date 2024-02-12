Sonen Capital LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 42.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.43. 1,719,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,128 shares of company stock worth $514,075 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

