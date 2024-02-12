Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after buying an additional 19,365,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

