SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,617,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session's volume of 8,602,301 shares.The stock last traded at $2.33 and had previously closed at $2.26.

Several analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. SoundHound AI's revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $50,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,504 shares of company stock worth $412,708. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

