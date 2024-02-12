Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,797. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $482.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

