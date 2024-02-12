Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.59.

SWN stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

