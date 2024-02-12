S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 59,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 156,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after buying an additional 40,029 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $437.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.37. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

