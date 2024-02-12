SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $51,204,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

