Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) dropped 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 136,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 81,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

