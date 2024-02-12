SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.0% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rinkey Investments owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 243,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

