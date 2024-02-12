SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is ESL Trust Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 11.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $34,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPYG traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $71.21. 1,002,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,818. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

