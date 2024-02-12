SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Montag A & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $50,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $240,354,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $517.88. 441,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,657. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $519.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $499.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

