SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $148.58

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.58 and last traded at $148.58, with a volume of 2407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.40.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $863.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

