Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.86. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sphere 3D will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the third quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth $43,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.