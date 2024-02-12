SRM Entertainment, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 12th (NASDAQ:SRM)

SRM Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 12th. SRM Entertainment had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of SRM Entertainment’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SRM Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SRM stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01. SRM Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of SRM Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

