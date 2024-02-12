SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $60.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.