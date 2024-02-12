SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
SSNC opened at $60.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.