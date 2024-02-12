ssv.network (SSV) Price Tops $29.69 on Exchanges

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $29.69 or 0.00060856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $328.89 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ssv.network

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ssv.network (SSV) is a unique protocol that decentralizes and secures the operation of Ethereum validators by distributing an encrypted validator private key across different non-trusting nodes. Conceived by Ethereum Foundation researchers and later developed by Blox Staking, this protocol ensures that network performance isn’t affected even if a portion of nodes goes offline.The native token of the ssv.network, $SSV, is used as a payment method within the network. Stakers use these tokens to pay fees to the operators they choose to manage their validators and to the DAO for network access. The payment structure facilitates a competitive ‘free market’ environment amongst staking providers and incentivizes stakers to maintain a minimum balance of $SSV as collateral, ensuring network solvency. It enhances security and reliability for stakers and promotes transparency and competition among operators.”

