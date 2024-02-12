Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 349.0% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SLNG traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $4.55. 878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.